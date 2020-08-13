Coronavirus positive? Thousands in Germany left wondering

BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Germany’s Bavaria state have acknowledged that tens of thousands of travelers tested for the coronavirus upon entering the country over the past two weeks are still waiting to find out whether they were infected. The state Health Ministry said Thursday there had been delays in releasing 44,000 test results, including for 908 people who tested positive for COVID-19. Governor Markus Soeder postponed his own vacation to deal with the holdup, which he called “irritating and regrettable.” Germany on Thursday reported 1,445 new virus cases, its highest daily number since May 1. Bavaria’s health minister says the state is offering free voluntary tests at airports and specific train stations and highway rest areas..