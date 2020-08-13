Federal appeals court: Male-only draft is constitutional

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A men’s rights group says it will push ahead with its court efforts to have the nation’s male-only military draft system declared unconstitutional. Three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld the men-only draft Thursday, saying they could not go against a 1981 Supreme Court opinion. The case was argued in March and was the result of a lawsuit by the National Coalition for Men and two men challenging the male-only draft. Since the case was argued, a federal commission has issued a report recommending that women be included in the draft system.