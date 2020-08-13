FBI seeks help from public to find woman last in Florida

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Georgia woman whose toddler was found wandering alone in a South Florida parking lot last month. FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge George Piro says federal agents are investigating every possibility as to why 21-year-old Leila Cavett went missing. Cavett was last seen July 26, just hours before her 2-year-old son, Kamdyn, was found wandering alone in a shirt and diaper at a Miramar apartment complex. The mother and son had arrived in South Florida the day before she went missing. Her vehicle was found unattended July 28 in Hollywood.