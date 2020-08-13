Fauci: Schools should be outdoors as much as possible

The nation’s top infectious disease expert is urging school districts developing their plans for reopening for the new academic year to offer as many outdoor activities as possible, from classes to recess and lunchtime. Dr. Anthony Fauci heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He said in his Facebook Live chat with Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo that windows should remain open and students should wear their masks while riding on school buses. Raimondo on Wednesday delayed the start of school in Rhode Island from Aug. 31 to Sept. 14 as virus cases continue to rise in the state and elsewhere.