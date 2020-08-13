Egyptian lawyer: Senior Brotherhood leader dies in prison

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian lawyer says a senior Muslim Brotherhood leader has died of a heart attack in a Cairo prison where he was serving a 25-year sentence. The 66-year-old leader had been behind bars since 2013, following the military overthrow of Egypt’s first democratically-elected president, Mohamed Morsi, who had hailed from the Brotherhood’s ranks. After Morsi’s ouster, Egyptian authorities designated the Brotherhood as a terrorist group, imprisoned thousands of its leaders and members, and cracked down heavily on dissent. Morsi also died while in custody — he collapsed in court while standing trial last year.