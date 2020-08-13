Drivers over 60 have until November 23 to renew their license

(WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has granted drivers over 60 an extension to renew their drivers license.

Drives over the age of 60 whose license expired after March 12, 2020 now have until November 23 to renew it at a DMV.

“Further extending the deadline for this at-risk population gives them more opportunity to plan their visit to a DMV Customer Service Center,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “We do not want people in this higher-risk demographic to feel that they need to renew their license when they may not be comfortable going to a DMV office.”

Drivers can renew their license up to a year before the expiration date. An expired license is still valid for voting as long as it expired after November 6, 2018.

To further support customers during the continuing pandemic, the DMV has implemented safety protocols including masks for employees, social distancing decals, and plastic panels at service windows.

Services inside DMVs are limited to driver licensing or ID-related needs to promote social distancing. All vehicle related services can be done online, by mail or through a third party.