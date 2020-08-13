Distrust of authority fuels virus misinformation for Latinos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — False claims and conspiracy theories, ranging from bogus cures to the idea that the coronavirus is a hoax, have dogged efforts to control the pandemic from the beginning. While bad information is a problem for everyone, it can pose a particular threat to communities of people of color who already face worse outcomes from the virus. Among Latinos in the U.S., misinformation around the coronavirus has found fertile ground because many in their communities have higher levels of distrust in government, less access to medical care and may need to be reached by Spanish-language public health resources. It’s a dangerous mix that could discourage people from taking precautions, participating in contact-tracing efforts, or getting treatment.