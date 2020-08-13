Darvish’s no-hit bid for Cubs broken up on HR in 7th inning

CHICAGO (AP) — Yu Darvish’s bid for a no-hitter ended when Justin Smoak homered off the Chicago Cubs pitcher with one out in the seventh inning to put the Milwaukee Brewers on the scoreboard at Wrigley Field. Smoak connected on Darvish’s 98th pitch, sending a shot to right field that trimmed Chicago’s lead to 4-1 Thursday night. The Cubs entered with a 12-3 record, best in the majors. Darvish, who had 11 strikeouts, allowed three baserunners and threw 92 pitches over the first six innings in his third straight dominant start. The 33-year-old right-hander from Japan walked Ben Gamel in the second and Orlando Arcia in the fifth, and hit Christian Yelich with a low pitch in the first.