Cuba Gooding Jr wears ‘Black Lives Matter’ mask to court

NEW YORK (AP) — Cuba Gooding Jr. sported a “Black Lives Matter” face mask to court to hear lawyers argue over what restrictions to place on testimony at his sexual misconduct trial. The Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” actor Gooding wore the mask backwards during the proceeding before flashing the wording on the inside at reporters as he departed. The 52-year-old Gooding, has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of forcible touching and sexual abuse.