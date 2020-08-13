Cop fired for racist Christmas decorations returns to work

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer who was fired for decorating a Christmas tree with racist items has been reinstated through arbitration. The Star Tribune reports that the arbitrator ruled Mark Bohnsack was wrongly terminated for the 2018 incident, but that he must serve a 320-hour suspension without pay. Police spokesman John Elder has confirmed that Bohnsack is back with the department, but says another officer who was fired over the incident is not. The arbitration process makes it difficult to fire officers and has been cited as an obstacle to police reform.