Computer scientist, pixel inventor Russell Kirsch dead at 91

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Russell Kirsch, a computer scientist credited with inventing the pixel and scanning the world’s first digital photograph, died Aug. 11 at his home in Portland, Oregon, The Oregonian reported. He was 91. In 1957, Kirsch created a small, 2-by-2-inch black-and-white digital image of his son, Walden, as an infant. This was among the first images ever scanned into a computer. This work “laid the foundations for satellite imagery, CT scans, virtual reality and Facebook,” said a 2010 Wired magazine article about Kirsch. Born in Manhattan in 1929, Kirsch was the son of Jewish immigrants from Russia and Hungary.