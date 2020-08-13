Bolivia’s political crisis threatens hospitals and patients

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s political crisis is adding to the burden on its health care system as the coronavirus spreads across one of Latin America’s poorest countries. Nationwide blockades by supporters of the party of former President Evo Morales are threatening supplies in some hospitals that are also dealing with an escalating number of COVID-19 patients. The blockades have held up shipments of oxygen to premature infants and prevented ambulances from reaching hospitals. Morales supporters object to the recent postponement of elections for a third time. Protesters accuse the government of interim President Jeanine Áñez of simply trying to hang on to power.