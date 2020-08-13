Thousands in Belarus form ‘lines of solidarity’ in protest

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Crowds of protesters in Belarus swarmed the streets and thousands of workers rallied outside industrial plants to denounce a police crackdown on demonstrations over a disputed election that extended the 26-year rule of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. In several areas of the capital of Minsk, women formed long “lines of solidarity.” Many were dressed in white and carried flowers and portraits of loved ones who have been detained during protests that began shortly after Sunday’s vote that they say was rigged. Nearly 7,000 people have been detained and hundreds have been injured in the crackdown on protests that followed the election. Official results said Lukashenko got 80% of the vote.