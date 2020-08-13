Police: Woman held in Norway suffered self-inflicted cuts

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police say that a woman wearing bloodied clothes who was detained in Norway’s second-largest city suffered self-inflicted injuries and nobody else appeared to have been hurt. Norwegian media earlier Thursday showed photos of ambulances lined up in Bergen, 300 kilometers (186 miles) northwest of the capital, Oslo, amid reports that several people may have been stabbed. Police spokesman Bjarte Rebnor has told Norwegian news agency NTB that no other victims had been found in the area. Police, however, protectively continued to be on the outlook for other victims and spoke to witnesses.