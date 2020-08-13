Wall Street falls just short of record for S&P 500, again

NEW YORK (AP) — Another afternoon fade for stocks left Wall Street just shy of its record heights on Thursday. For the second straight day, the S&P 500 briefly crossed above the record closing level it set in February, before investors appreciated how much devastation the new coronavirus would cause for the global economy. But it began to fade in the afternoon and ended the day down 0.2%. It’s just the second loss for the S&P 500 in the last 10 days. Stocks began stumbling in the early afternoon as Treasury yields were accelerating following an auction of 30-year bonds by the U.S. government.