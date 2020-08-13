Asia Today: S. Korea sees virus jump, urges more vigilance

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported 103 new virus cases, one of its biggest daily jumps in months. Most were in the capital, Seoul, and officials are concerned that infections will increase during the summer vacation season. The prime minister said authorities will be forced to consider elevating social distancing measures in the greater capital area if transmissions continue to rise. Policymakers have been reluctant to do so before now because of economic concerns. South Korea has so far weathered its COVID-19 epidemic without major economic lockdowns, although officials shut schools until May and temporarily closed entertainment venues in some major cities when infections rose.