American considering cutting flights to many smaller cities

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is considering dropping flights to up to 30 smaller U.S. cities this fall. A federal requirement to keep flying to those cities expires at the end of next month unless it is extended by Congress. U.S. airlines were required to maintain flights to all the cities they served before the pandemic as a condition of getting $25 billion in money to help cover payrolls. American got $5.8 billion. But that money, and the requirement to keep serving smaller cities ends in Sept. 30. Airlines and their unions are asking for $25 billion more to cover payrolls through next March.