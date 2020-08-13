3 Spaniards dead, 1 missing in Swiss canyoning accident

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss authorities say three Spanish tourists on a canyoning adventure in the Alps have died and one is presumed dead after a heavy storm produced a flash flood. Police in the eastern state of St. Gallen said Thursday that the four men were reported missing the previous night by two women they were traveling with. Rescuers recovered three bodies at the entrance to a nearby lake. The fourth man is still missing. The group from Spain’s Navarre region was on a private tour through the Parlitobel Gorge, a popular canyoning destination, when they were surprised by the storm.