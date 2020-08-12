Zimbabwe court orders chains removed from jailed journalist

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A Zimbabwean magistrate has ordered prison authorities to unchain a journalist accused of mobilizing anti-government protests, but then ruled that his testimony describing poor prison conditions must be heard in private. Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, in jail for about three weeks, is making his third bid to be released on bail. His lawyers have already filed a separate court application asking prison authorities to stop the “blatant and malicious stripping away” of his rights, including being chained and being denied adequate food and warm clothing. Chin’ono appeared at the magistrates’ court in leg irons for his bail hearing Wednesday, prompting his lawyers to ask for the magistrate’s intervention.