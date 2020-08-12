YMCA program available in Wausau this fall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area YMCA is looking to help parents this fall in response to a need for child care.

Camp Sturtevant will continue its annual school age child care program every day.

There will be virtual learning sessions with DPI-licensed teachers on site.

Along with academic learning, the program will offer phsyical activity and outdoor time.

The camp has implemented health and safety measures.

Officials with Camp Sturtevant and Aspirus say it will help families.

"It's taken some thinking on our feet and some additional planning to put on programs this summer as well as what we're planning on doing in the fall," said Sammy Johnson, the Youth Sports and Camp Director. "But we're excited about giving that opportunity for parents.

"When we opened this last Friday I got calls from parents nearly in tears of how grateful they were that there was an option," said Stephanie Daniels, an Aspirus Branch Director. "We see how important it is, whatever side you agree with. These kids come first and if they need care, we're here for them."

The program is available from 6:30 AM until 6:00 PM. It will cost $184 per week.

Scholarships will be available for parents in need of financial assistance.

The YMCA provided a link to the program registration site.