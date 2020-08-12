Wisconsin officials react to Biden picking Harris as running mate

(WAOW) -- With Wisconsin likely to play a big role in the 2020 presidential election, News 9 spoke to state democrats and republicans about their reaction to Joe Biden choosing Kamala Harris as his running mate.

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski (D) said she's excited about the potential of a women's perspective in the role of Vice President.

"From my perspective as, honestly, a woman and as a new mom, that perspective is often missing in the Oval Office. And Kamala Harris will bring that voice," Godlewski said.

Godlewski said she's looking forward to hearing Harris and Biden discuss issues like health care, public education and a clean environment. Issues Godlewski said are important to Wisconsinites.

The state treasurer also said Biden and Harris, if elected, would provide strong leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Experience matters in this election. And when you look at the experience of Joe and Kamala, that's what we need to navigate this pandemic and get the country back on track."

But republicans said Harris' policies are wrong for Wisconsinites. Chris Walker, the regional communications director for Trump Victory, said Biden's pick only caters to the left.

"She has embraced the Green New Deal, she has embraced higher taxes, she's talked about defunding police," Walker said.

Walker also criticized a lack of appearances from Biden in the Badger State.

The Republican Party of Wisconsin released a statement on Biden's VP pick:

“You don’t show common sense Wisconsin voters you care about them by nominating a liberal California attorney as your running-mate. Democrats are hoping Harris can distract Americans from the fact that Joe Biden continues to run his campaign from the basement. But her far-left agenda includes her push to defund the Los Angeles police department, and she’s just another extremist pushing socialist policies that Wisconsinites can’t afford.”

With the Milwaukee-based Democratic National Convention starting next week, Wisconsinites can expect to hear much more from Biden and Harris.