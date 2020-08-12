Wausau City Council approves creation of policing task force

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wausau City Council approved the creation of a policing task force during its meeting Wednesday evening.

The motion passed unanimously and seven people were appointed to the committee.

The goal of the task force is for community-led improvements to policing in the city.

Both Wausau mayor Katie Rosenberg and Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven have voiced their support for the task force.

"I think it'll be a good opportunity for the police department and our community to engage in conversations and understand what is happening on a local level," Bliven said in a previous interview with News 9.