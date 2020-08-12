Virginia city council votes to remove Confederate monument

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city council has voted to remove a Confederate monument that has stood in the city for more than a century. News outlets report the Newport News City Council agreed to take down the figure in a 6-1 vote Tuesday. The monument honors a Virginia Confederate infantry unit and has stood in front of the 1884 Warwick County Courthouse since 1909. The vote comes two months after city workers covered the statue in tarp due to demonstrations in the city. There was also an online petition seeking its swift removal that was signed by more than 770 people. The city will now wait another 30 days to consider possible offers to take the memorial from museums, battlefields or other organizations.