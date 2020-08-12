UK slashes official virus death toll by more than 5,000

LONDON (AP) — The British government has changed the way it compiles coronavirus deaths, a move that reduced the country’s official death toll by more than 5,000. The Department of Health said Wednesday the new total is 41,329, down from 46,628. That is still Europe’s highest death toll. The government announced last month that it was reviewing the way death statistics were compiled. after academics pointed out that in England the tally included anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and later died, with no cut-off point between positive test and death. That means some people recorded as coronavirus deaths may have died of other causes. England is now adopting a 28-day cutoff, bringing it into line with the rest of the U.K.