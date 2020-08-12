3 dead, 6 in hospital after train derails in Scotland

LONDON (AP) — British Transport Police say three people died and six were taken to the hospital with injuries after a passenger train derailed in northeast Scotland after heavy rain and flooding. The train driver and conductor are believed to be among the dead, but formal identification is pending. The British Transport Police force said officers were called to the railway line near the coastal town of Stonehaven on Wednesday morning. Photos from the scene showed several cars of the four-carriage train had left the tracks and one had tumbled down an embankment. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a police investigation aims to find out what caused the derailment.