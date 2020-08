WOODRUFF., Wis. (WAOW) -- WIS 47 Southbound is closed between Maple Street and Hemlock Street in Woodruff is closed due to a water main break, according Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT).

The DOT anticipates the closure to last over two hours.

The suggested alternate route is: South on Maple Street to 2nd Avenue, east to Hemlock Street, north back to WIS 47.

This is a developing story that will be updated.