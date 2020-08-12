Tax protester in 2007 standoff: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong’

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A psychologist writes that a man awaiting resentencing in New Hampshire over a monthslong armed standoff with U.S. marshals in 2007 to protest a tax evasion conviction says he has no use for guns, distrusts the court system, and sees himself as a pawn to set an example for others. Seventy-eight-year-old Edward Brown was sentenced to 37 years in prison after the standoff at his fortress-like home in Plainfield, New Hampshire. His wife, Elaine Brown, was released in January after serving over 12 years. She’s seeking a divorce. Edward Brown said he didn’t do anything wrong regarding the tax evasion case. He said the law is wrong.