Suspect in Wisconsin officer shooting arrested in Indiana

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin authorities say a 29-year-old man suspected of shooting and wounding a Kenosha police officer last weekend is under arrest in Indiana. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the suspect was arrested Tuesday night in Gary, Indiana, on suspicion of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. When he was arrested, the man was found to have a gunshot wound to the abdomen, was taken to a hospital and later released. He is in an Indiana jail awaiting extradition. Authorities say the 30-year-old officer was shot early Saturday while investigating a possible illegal entry into a car. Police say the officer returned fire. The officer was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.