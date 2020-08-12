 Skip to Content

College football in the spring: When? How much? Who plays?

1:40 pm National news from the Associated Press

Back in April, the idea of a spring college football season fell by the wayside. It is back in the conversation now. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed fall football, hoping to salvage a spring season like the Mid-American Conference and the Mountain West plan to do. What that looks like is not yet known and there are a host of questions. Ohio State coach Ryan Day says there could be a six- to eight-game spring schedule. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst says any spring plans have to also look ahead to next fall amid concerns about too much football.

