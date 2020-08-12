South Dakota’s Noem to build security fence around residence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota officials say they plan to build a security fence budgeted for $400,000 around the official governor’s residence to protect Gov. Kristi Noem. Noem’s office did not give specifics on any threats. But her spokeswoman Maggie Seidel says her security team recommended the fence. Noem’s administration had proposed the fence last year, but she abandoned the plan. The South Dakota Republican has championed a hands-off approach to managing the coronavirus crisis and also raised her national political profile in the past year. Seidel says that Noem’s handling of the pandemic had put her at odds with some people.