1 hurt in in Louisiana hospital shooting, suspect arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The suspect in a shooting early Wednesday at a north Louisiana hospital has been captured by Mississippi State troopers. Shreveport Police announced on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that 41-year-old Taniel Cole, of Farmerville, Louisiana, was taken into custody in the neighboring state. Shreveport police said SWAT and hostage negotiation teams arrived at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center around 5:30 a.m. It was there, police said, that one man was shot in the leg and wounded. Police have not said whether the shooting victim is an employee at the hospital or a patient. Authorities said more information would be released later.