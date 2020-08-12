Rhinelander sanitary sewer leak spills 200 gallons of sewage

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The City of Rhinelander experienced a sanitary sewer leak, which has now been corrected.

The leak was found at the Eagle Street bridge crossing on August 6, and was corrected the next day. A sanitary force main developed a leak south of the bridge.

Upon the report of the leak, the City of Rhinelander Water & Sewer Utility shut the force main down and replaced a section of pipe.

The City says it's estimated that no more than 200 gallons of sewage leaked before corrective measures were taken. The leak had proceeded to drain overland to the Wisconsin River waterway.

No back ups in customer services occured, and no basement backups reported. No adverse impacts to the environment are estimated to have resulted.