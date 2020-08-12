REI to sell new headquarters, shift work to other sites

SEATTLE (AP) — Outdoor retailer REI says it is walking away from its nearly completed corporate campus in suburban Seattle and will shift headquarters operations to sites across the Seattle area as the coronavirus pandemic affects how it does business. The Seattle Times reports the Kent, Washington-based company says it is in talks with multiple interested parties to sell the 380,000-square-foot (353-square-meter) building and 8-acre (3-hectare) campus in Bellevue. REI’s 1,200 headquarters employees have been working remotely since March 2 as the company has navigated the pandemic, the closure of its more than 160 retail sites March 16, and a dramatic decline in revenue.