Puerto Rico Supreme Court upholds second round for primaries

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court has ruled that the votes cast during a botched primary over the weekend are valid and that a second round of voting will be held this Sunday at centers that never opened or did not remain open for the required eight hours. Wednesday’s ruling was a response to five lawsuits filed after missing or delayed ballots meant that voting occurred only in about 60 of Puerto Rico’s 110 precincts last Sunday. The court’s president calls the vote failure an “embarrassment” and says it lacerated “beyond repair” the fundamental right to vote.