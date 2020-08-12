Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Vandals damage construction site
Stevens Point, Wis (WAOW) -- Portage County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the vandals who damaged a construction site.
It happened at a high-rise the city is building on Water Street in Stevens Point.
Investigators say they struck twice: once during the evening of August 2 and then again the next night.
"They poured PVC cement on the floor and walls--wrote graffiti throughout the works site and emptied fire extinguisher fluid and water down and elevator shaft," Det. Justin Klein says.
And the damage estimate is $1600.
It's asked that any information on who committed the vandalism is reported to Portage Co. Crime Stoppers.
You have several options when doing that:
- Call: 1-888-346-6600
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Type: Submit a tip on-line here
You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.