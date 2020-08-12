Pompeo urges Europe’s young democracies to embrace freedoms

PRAGUE (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling on the young democracies of central and Eastern Europe to embrace their hard-won freedoms as they face threats from Russia, China and others. Stepping up the Trump administration’s campaign to counter growing Russian and Chinese influence abroad, America’s top diplomat said the rise in authoritarianism was not just an abstract trend in far-away capitals such as Moscow and Beijing. In a speech in Prague, he said it also was apparent in Europe and its backyard. He cited Belarus, which has been wracked by unrest since its disputed presidential election Sunday.