Political novices drawn to anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — The boisterous rallies against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have brought out a new breed of first-time protesters. They are young, middle-class Israelis who have little history of political activity but feel that Netanyahu’s scandal-plagued rule and his handling of the coronavirus crisis have robbed them of their futures. It is a phenomenon that could have deep implications for the country’s leaders. The young demonstrators have delivered a boost of momentum to a movement of older, more established protesters who have been saying that Netanyahu should step down when he is on trial for corruption charges.