Police: Box truck rear-ends school bus, 1 dead, 7 injured

ALMA, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia State Patrol says a box truck rear-ended a school bus Wednesday afternoon that had stopped to unload students in rural southeast Georgia, leaving six students and the bus driver injured. State police say the 25-year-old driver of the truck later died from his injuries in a hospital. Police said the school bus had stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on highway Ga. 4 in rural Bacon County when a Ryder truck struck the back of the bus. Police say at least 10 students were on the bus and six of them were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Updates on their conditions weren’t immediately available late Wednesday.