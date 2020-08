TOWN OF MAINE, Wis (WAOW) -- Willow Springs Gardens hosted a pizza night celebrating police on Wednesday.

Officers were treated to a free meal. The menu featured police themed pizza and donuts.

"We just decided it was time to do something good. And everyone in our community appreciates our police officers and everything they do to protect us, so we just decided this was a good way to show our appreciation," said volunteer Beth Bartelt.