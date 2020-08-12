Picture perfect? Woman receives ID with photo of empty chair

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Driver’s license photos aren’t always the best, but when a Tennessee woman received her new ID the picture was perfect — for a furniture store. Jade Dodd renewed her license online and received it last week, but to her surprise, the photo wasn’t a picture of her. It only showed an empty chair. The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security told WKRN-TV that the chair was the last photo taken and saved to Dodd’s file. Dodd said she wasn’t upset by the mistake. Instead, she said it lightened the mood amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Dodd received her new license Monday. This time, without the chair.