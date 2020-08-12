Pakistan hopes new laws will lead to removal from watch list

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s information minister says he hopes that five new bills passed in Parliament aimed at curbing terror financing and money laundering will lead to the country’s removal from an international watch list. Shibli Faraz commented hours after the National Assembly, the powerful lower house of Parliament, passed bills to meet goals set by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force in February for Pakistan to achieve by June. The goals included targeting individuals linked to money laundering and terror financing. The Financial Action Task Force is the world’s top anti-terrorism monitoring group.