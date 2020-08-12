Thousands in Belarus decry president’s reelection as rigged

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Thousands of protesters rallied in Belarus’ capital and other cities for a fourth straight night, decrying an election they say was rigged to extend the 26-year rule of the country’s authoritarian leader and the crackdown on subsequent demonstrations. Crowds are contesting the official count showing President Alexander Lukashenko winning a sixth term with 80% of Sunday’s vote and the main opposition challenger with 10%. Authorities have responded with a crackdown that was unusually brutal even during Lukashenko’s rule. In several parts of Minsk on Wednesday, groups of hundreds of people formed human chains. On one avenue, people stood on balconies, clapping in an expression of support. Riot police fired rubber bullets at them.