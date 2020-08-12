Omar vows to keep fighting as she savors decisive victory

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is savoring a decisive primary victory. She says she plans to use her organization to keep President Donald Trump from carrying Minnesota and to use her second term to keep fighting for deep change. Omar told reporters her win over Antone Melton-Meaux on Tuesday night shows that a strong ground game matters more than big ad buys. She must still beat another well-funded opponent in November, businessman Lacy Johnson. But it’s been 60 years since a Republican last won her Minneapolis-area district. Omar says the prospect of another expensive race doesn’t change her strategy at all.