Oil spill in Venezuela stains treasured Caribbean beaches

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Authorities in Venezuela say an oil spill has coated a stretch of the crisis-wracked nation’s pristine Caribbean coastline. Morrocoy State Park is treasured for its white sand beaches, clusters of small islands and wildlife. Authorities so far haven’t said what caused the spill. Fisherman and locals say they started seeing oil wash ashore last week and it’s now coated about 9 miles (15 kilometers) of the coast. Environmentalists are demanding the nation’s prosecutors investigate. They say the probe should start with the state-run oil company PDVSA.