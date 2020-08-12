North Macedonia: Police find 148 migrants in trucks

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say they have discovered 148 migrants crammed into trucks in two separate operations in central and northern parts of the country, and have arrested two men on suspicion of trafficking migrants. The migrants are believed to have entered the country across the southern border with Greece. Although the border was closed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, trafficking networks remain active, ferrying migrants who make their way from Turkey into Greece and then attempt to head north, through Serbia, to more prosperous countries in the European Union.