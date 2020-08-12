No prosecution for many arrested at Portland’s protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People who have been arrested in Portland since late May on non-violent misdemeanor charges during the protests that have racked Oregon’s largest city for months won’t be prosecuted. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Tuesday that a new policy recognizes the outrage and frustration over a history of racial injustice that led to more than 70 days of often violent protests. He says the new policy also recognizes the more practical realities of the court system. It’s running more than two months behind in processing cases because of COVID-19. There were no arrests at two protests held in Portland Tuesday night.