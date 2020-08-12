New Jersey’s top court: Defendant must share phone passcodes

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s highest court ruled a defendant must turn over the passcodes for his two phones in response to a search warrant. The decision on Monday opens the way for law enforcement to compel other defendants in the state to disclose passcodes to electronic devices in response to search warrants. NJ Advance Media reports the decision came in the case of a former Essex sheriff’s officer Robert Andrews. He is suspected of helping a man charged with trafficking drugs. An attorney for Andrews did not say whether he would appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court or turn over his passcodes.