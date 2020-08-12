More clouds but still rather nice conditions

The balmy summer weather continues but a few more clouds have worked in. A disturbance over Minnesota which caused quite a cluster of thunderstorms is weakening as it tracks into Wisconsin. Thus there is just a small chance of a few spotty showers in the west and northwest part of our viewing area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Otherwise it should be partly or mostly cloudy with lows around 59 degrees and highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light southeast winds Wednesday night will increase to 5 to 10 mph Thursday.

Friday looks like another fine summer day with partly cloudy skies. Lows should be close t 60 with highs again in the low to mid 80s. Late Friday night through midday Saturday there is a good chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front pushes in. They look much stronger to our west with probably just a few tenths of an inch of rain around here. Hopefully we won't have any severe weather. Highs Saturday should be near 79.

Sunday will be partly sunny and mostly quiet. However a secondary cold front approaching late in the day will bring a small chance of a brief shower or two. Highs again will reach the upper 70s.

Cool and dry air will filter in early next week from Canada dropping our temperatures a good 5 or 6 degrees below normal. Highs should be near 73 on Monday, 71 on Tuesday, and 74 for Wednesday. Lows will likely reach the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m. 12-August 2020

On this date in weather history:

1933 - The temperature at Greenland Ranch in Death Valley, CA, hit 127 degrees to establish a U.S. record for the month of August. (The Weather Channel)

1936 - The temperature at Seymour, TX, hit 120 degrees to establish a state record. (The Weather Channel)