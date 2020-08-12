Missouri bill targeting Black prosecutor spurs backlash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A proposal by Missouri’s Republican governor to give the attorney general the power to prosecute homicides in St. Louis is spurring backlash. Gov. Mike Parson’s Monday directive was widely seen as criticism of St. Louis’ first Black prosecutor, Kim Gardner. Parson has said the goal is to help combat a surge in violent crime. Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King says Republicans are trying to undermine Gardner. Gardner supports greater police accountability and other reforms. Voters picked her in the Democratic primary for her seat last week. That means she’ll likely be reelected in the heavily Democratic city.