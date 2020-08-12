Mexico seizes nearly 500 pounds of fentanyl from Spain

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican customs authorities say they have seized almost 500 pounds (220 kilograms) of a chemical used to make the synthetic opioid fentanyl at a cargo terminal at the Mexico City airport. The six plastic drums of fentanyl precursor came on a flight from Spain, an unusual source for the drug. It suggested Mexican traffickers may be having a harder time getting fentanyl and precursors from their usual suppliers in Asia. Lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic appear to have temporarily dampened that source. Authorities said Wednesday the shipment was detected by a trained dog.